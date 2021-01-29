The perfect girls gymnastics season continued for the Washington-Liberty Generals, who defended their championship by finishing first in the six-team Liberty District competition that was considered a qualifier event for the upcoming region meet.
As a result, the Generals have won all six of the meets they have participated in during this COVID condensed high-school campaign and have defeated every league opponent, making them district champs, official or unofficial. Next is the 6D North Region competition for W-L, which is the defending champion and will host the event.
Washington-Liberty’s team score at districts in its home gym was a season-best 142.025. Langley was second (135.025). The Yorktown Patriots were fourth (124.85).
“We had a great meet,” Washington-Liberty coach Joe D’Emidio said. “We told the girls we needed to break the score of 140. So they got together and scored 142. We feel good and strong going to the region now.”
Leading W-L individually was all-around champion Grace Chen with a 36.525 total. Chen won the uneven bars (9.275) and vault (9.45), was second on the floor exercise (9.25) and fourth on the balance beam (8.55).
The Generals’ Annie Marchese was fourth in the all-around (34.8), with highest finishes of fourth on the floor (9.025) and fifth on the bars (8.55). She placed sixth on the beam (8.45) and eighth on the vault (8.775).
Washington-Liberty’s Desta Sahle won the floor with a 9.5, was second on the bars (8.975) and took third on the beam (8.875).
The Generals’ Alana Johnson was second on the vault (9.15) and seventh on the bars (7.9), Ava Drewer was fifth on the vault (9.0) and ninth on the bars, Sophia Bailey was sixth on the floor (8.95) and vault (8.9), Devin Nemirow was eighth on the beam, and Mara Gerardi was eighth on the bars and ninth on the beam.
Leading the Yorktown girls were Jillian Burpee, Clara Kresse, Maren Stroup and Natalie Good.
The four-team region meet will be hosted by Washington-Liberty on Feb. 4. The winning team advances to the Virginia High School League’s Class 6 state meet.
The Generals are the defending region champion.
