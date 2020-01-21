In a large multi-team meet that was reduced to just three Arlington schools because of weather issues on Jan. 17, the host Washington-Liberty Generals blue team won the annual Barbara Reinwald Gymnastics Invitational with a 105.55 point total to finish ahead of W-L White (99.95), the Yorktown Patriots (98.75) and Wakefield Warriors (87.75).
Washington-Liberty gymnasts dominated the girls high-school competition.
With the Jan. 17 morning’s light snowfall cancelling all public-school activities in Fairfax and Loudoun counties, teams from those areas could not attend the meet.
“We still wanted to hold the meet, so we arranged things and put it together with just Arlington teams,” W-L coach Joe D’Emidio said. “At least we can do that. This is a big meet. The other teams were disappointed not to come.”
Washington-Liberty’s Grace Chen won the all-around with a 37.25 score. She was first on the vault (9.6), uneven bars (9.1) and balance beam (9.25), and was second on the floor exercise (9.3).
Sophie Bailey of W-L was second in the all-around (34.45) with seconds on the vault (9.35) and beam (8.95) and a fourth on the floor (8.9).
The Generals’ Devin Nemirow was third in the all-around (33.75), tying for second on the beam (8.95). The fourth finishing all-arounder was Wakefield’s Gabby Watts (33.45), with a best of third on the floor (9.25) and fourth on the beam (8.8).
Annie Marchese of Washington-Liberty (33.15) and Yorktown’s Maren Stroup (32.4) also had high all-around scores.
Washington-Liberty’s Desta Sahle won the floor exercise with a 9.5 score, W-L’s Carenna Johnson was second on the bars (8.4), W-L’s Ava Drewer was third on the vault (9.15) and Yorktown’s Claire Knisely was third on the bars (7.95).
“We have a strong team again this year, with a lot of good gymnasts,” D’Emidio said. “This meet gave many of them a chance to compete and earn varsity letters.”
