A championship team that was young and talented a year ago has the experience and potential to be even better this season.
With scads of returning gymnasts, the Washington-Liberty Generals will be a favorite to win Liberty District and 6D North Region girls high-school titles for a third straight time each this season, then maybe improve on their third-place finish in the 2020 state meet, if that competition is held.
The shortened 2021 campaign is expected to begin for W-L with separate meets Jan. 5 and 12. There will be no district meet this season because of the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions and reduced schedule. The league champion will be crowned based on regular-season results.
The team is expected to have six regular-season meets. Washington-Liberty will host the postseason region meet Feb. 4, if it occurs.
“We have all of our top gymnasts back. So knock on wood, we should be able to do the same as last year,” said W-L coach Joe D’Emidio, who began coaching the Generals in 1976 and has led the team to five region crowns in that time. “The girls are just thrilled to have the chance to compete, and so am I. I’ve been getting to practices two hours early, just to look around and be in the school. It’s wonderful to be in school, and smell the smells.”
A top returner for Washington-Liberty is junior Grace Chen, second in the region all-around and first on the vault last season. Others back are seniors Desta Sahle and Sofia Koppy and juniors Devin Nemirow, Sophia Bailey, Ava Drewer, Annie Marchese and Carenna Johnson.
D’Emidio identified Courtney Mayberry, Alana Johnson, Mara Gerardi and Caleigh Sleeth as four freshmen showing the potential to contribute.
“We have a lot of protocols in place because of the pandemic, it’s well organized, the girls are handling things in a positive way and wearing their masks,” D’Emidio said.
Gymnasts don’t have to wear masks during competition.
n The defending National District girls champion Wakefield Warriors are expected to make a strong challenge to defend their title, led by returning 2020 league all-around champion Sophie Gamboa and others.
Wakefield also has six regular-season meets scheduled, followed by the postseason.
Wakefield qualified for the 6D North Region competition last season, but not advance to the state meet.
In past seasons, Wakefield and Washington-Liberty held gymnastics practices together, but not this year, because of COVID restrictions. While W-L practices at its school, Wakefield holds its practices at the Barcroft Community Center.
“We miss those practices together, and hopefully they can continue again sometime,” W-L coach Joe D’Emidio said.
NOTE: D’Emidio explained that there me fewer judges for meets this season because of the pandemic, along with fewer meet officials working events. Spectators will not be allowed for now. “It’s all about setting things up to have fewer people at the meets,” he said.
