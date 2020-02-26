W-L AT STATE GYMNASTICS: The Washington-Liberty Generals ended their gymnastics season with a third-place finish at the Virginia High School League’s Class 6 state competition.
The Generals’ team score was 144.32, behind winner Ocean Lakes with 152.0 and Robinson with 145.25.
Washington-Liberty’s score of 36.65 on the vault was second best among the four teams, as was its total of 36.625 on the floor exercise.
In the state individual competition, the Generals’ Grace Chen finished 11th (36.875). She was 15th on the vault (9.575) and 16th on the beam (9.25). Her score on floor was 9.125 and was 8.925 on the bars.
A week before, W-L had a season-best 145.35 team total in winning the 6D North Region championship. The Generals won the Liberty District title before that.
PRIVATE SCHOOL STATE SWIM AND DIVE: The Bishop O’Connell girls finished third in the Division I private-school state swimming and diving championships. O’Connell had 241 points, behind champion St. Catherine’s of Richmond with 272.
Leading O’Connell was individual champion Kate Bailey in the 100 butterfly (55.65 seconds) and she placed third in the 100 freestyle. Paige Hall was second in the 50 free and 100 backstroke.
O’Connell’s Ellie Leonard was fifth in the 100 breaststroke, Reilly Blanton was eighth in the back and ninth in diving, Patricia Leonard was eighth in the butterfly and individual medley, and Rowan Noland was second in diving.
O’Connell’s 200 medley relay was second and the 200 free relay fourth.
The O’Connell boys finished seventh, led by winner William Mullen in the 500 free (4:32.02) and fourth in the 200 free. Tyler Lentine was second in the breast.
STATE TRACK & FIELD: Led by a second-place finish from Lizzie Vinci in the 3,200-meters, the Bishop O’Connell girls placed ninth at the private-school state track and field championships.
O’Connell’s Lauren Collins was fourth in the shot put, Carly Fleming eighth in the 1,000 and 1,600, Olivia Chiappetta 10th in the 3,200 and the 4x800 relay was fifth.
O’CONNELL BOYS BASKETBALL: The Bishop O’Connell Knights (11-21) snapped a nine-game losing streak by defeating the host Bishop Ireton Cardinals, 72-62, on Feb. 20 in a first-round game of the boys Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Tournament.
O’Connell had fallen to Ireton during that losing streak.
In the Feb. 20 win, Paul Lewis had 22 points, five rebounds and two steals for O’Connell. Mason So scored 18 and had four rebounds. David Onanina added 14 points and nine boards; Wes Peterson scored 12, had seven rebounds and four steals; and Brendan Robinson had four points and three assists.
O’Connell lost its next game in the tournamenet to high-seeded DeMatha, 85-57, and was eliminated from the tourney.
ICE HOCKEY: The Washington-Liberty Generals defeated the West Springfield Spartans, 4-3, to advance to the semifinals of the Capital Scholastic Hockey League playoffs.
Goals for W-L were scored by Chris Hildebrand, Will Jamieson, Andrew Sears and Harry Burmeister. Senior goalie Eli Constantine backstopped the win with several key saves in the third period.
The Generals advanced to play the Spartans with a 12-3 victory over South County. That win saw three goals apiece from Alex Bogachev and Kyle Wilson, as well as a five-point night from Hildebrand and Burmeister, and the first high-school goal was scored by Harry Eichler.
The defending champion Washington-Liberty lost to No. 2 seeded Lake Braddock, 3-2, in the championship match that was earlier this week.
