With point totals of 138.1, then 139.55, the Washington-Liberty Generals won two recent girls gymnastics meets against four other teams in each of the high-school competitions. South County was a close second with 136 at the meet at West Potomac, then Marshall Statesmen second in the Jan. 23 competition at Yorktown High.
The host Yorktown Patriots finished fourth with a 129.7 total Jan. 23.
The 139.55 score was the highest for W-L this season, which is undefeated in five meets.
Leading W-L at West Potomac High School was all-around winner Grace Chen, with a score of 36.8. Chen won the uneven bars (9.1), the vault (9.4) and floor exercise (9.3). She was second on the balance beam (9.25).
The Generals’ Annie Marchese was third in the all-around (33.75) and teammate Mara Gerardi finished fourth (33.05).
Sophia Bailey of W-L was second on the floor (9.0). Marchese was fourth on the beam (8.6) and fifth on the floor (8.7) and bars (8.05). Gerardi was third on the bars (8.45) and seventh on the floor (8.65).
The Generals’ Charlotte Dennis was fourth on the vault (8.7) and Devin Nemirow tied for fifth (8.65).
In the meet at Yorktown, Chen won the floor (9.25) and vault (9.45) and had the seventh-best all-around total (33.2). Washington-Liberty’s Desta Sahle won the beam (9.25) and bars (8.9); Bailey was third on the floor (8.8); Devin Nemirow was third on the beam (8.9); Marchese was fourth on the beam (8.85), fifth on the vault (8.875) and third in the all-around (34.475); and Gerardi tied for fifth on the bars (8.2) and fifth in the all-around (33.5).
For Yorktown, Maren Stroup was fourth on the bars (8.3) and Claire Kniseley tied for fifth on the bars (8.2).
The top teams are expected to participate in the region championships at Washington-Liberty High School on Feb. 4. Washington-Liberty is the defending champion, with Madison second last winter.
The region team champion and top individual finishers in all of the four events, then move on to the Virginia High School League’s Class 6 state meet.
