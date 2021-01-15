The Washington-Liberty Generals amassed a 135.9 team total to win a recent meet, with the Wakefield Warriors second at 126.15 in girls high-school gymnastics action.
Washington-Liberty’s Grace Chen and Wakefield’s Sophie Gamboa tied for the all-around title with 35.55 scores. Mara Gerardi of W-L was third (32.85), Wakefield’s Gabby Watts fourth (32.1) and W-L’s Annie Marchese fifth (32.0).
Chen won the vault (9.3) and Gamboa was second (8.6). Gamboa won the uneven bars (9.05) and Chen was second (8.4). Gamboa also won the balance beam (8.65) with Chen second (8.4) and Chen won the floor exercise (9.45) with Gamboa second (9.25), Sophia Bailey of W-L third (9.15) and Watts fourth (9.05). Ava Drewer of W-L was third on the vault (8.4), Gerardi was third on the bars (8.35), W-L’s Desta Sahle took third on the beam (8.35).
The victory was the second in as many meets for Washington-Liberty, the defending Liberty District and 6D North Region champion.
Later, in another meet, W-L won with a 131.25 team score, as Chen did not participate. The meet consisted of four teams.
Gerardi had a 33.6 all-around score for the Generals, with Devin Nemirow scoring 30.6 and Charlotte Dennis 29.6.
Gerardi had an 8.5 score on the beam. Dennis scored an 8.7 on the vault, with Bailey having 8.6 on the floor and beam and Nemirow an 8.5 on the vault.
