An already highly-accomplished basketball career now begins a new chapter for Faith Randolph, who recently was named the head girls varsity coach at Washington-Liberty High School.
The head high-school coaching position is the first for Randolph, who was a standout player on the prep level at Good Counsel, then in college at the University of Virginia from 2012-2016, where she scored 1,346 career points, was team captain as a junior and senior and an All-ACC player. Randolph next played professionally for three years in Finland, Lebanon and Greece.
“I’m done playing professionally, so I decided it was time to move into the coaching side of the game,” Randolph said. “When this opportunity came up, I was very interested and I am so excited to have this chance. I enjoy having the role of coaching and being a mentor for high-school-age students.”
Practice and tryouts begin Nov. 11, so Randolph said the new W-L coaches have a lot of catching up to do.
The W-L coaching job recently became available when former coach Diana Crowley had to leave the area because of her husband’s job.
“We’re working to get a plan and schedule in place for our players,” Randolph said.
Once the Generals take the court under Randolph, she prefers a fast-pace style of play on offense with pressure defense.
“I’ll wait and see what we have before we decide on a style of play,” Randolph said. “I understand W-L has a lot of guards coming back and I love that. We can do a lot of things with guards.”
Washington-Liberty’s early-season schedule is very difficult with its first four games against Madison, Oakton, T.C. Williams and George Mason, all long-time perennial region powers and state contenders.
As a player at Good Counsel, Randolph helped the Falcons win two Washington Catholic Athletic Conference championships and was the league’s Player of the Year her senior season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.