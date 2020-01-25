The Washington-Liberty Generals will have a new head girls softball coach this spring in Juan Carlos Gonzalez. But he certainly isn’t in any way a novice when it comes to the sport.
Gonzalez previously was an assistant high-school coach at private school Bishop Ireton for two seasons, had two daughters play for the Mount Vernon and West Potomac high teams, and he has been coaching and helping run the multi-team Mount Vernon Magic travel program for more than a decade.
Gonzalez learned about the W-L opening because some of his Magic players were members of the Generals’ varsity team last spring.
Karen Walker, who also is heavily involved with the Magic, will be a W-L assistant coach.
“We are very excited about this opportunity,” Gonzalez said. “We know a lot about high-school softball in Northern Virginia and we have already met the W-L players.”
Washington-Liberty had a young team last season, with a roster that included three freshmen and as many sophomores. One freshman was starting pitcher Emilie Doty, who Gonzalez said will be much improved when W-L’s season begins March 16. Gonzalez said details are not yet complete about W-L playing in a spring-break tournament.
Doty and Yorktown High pitcher Zoe Apsel played in the Magic program in the past season.
