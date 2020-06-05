Hired as Washington-Liberty High School’s new head cross country coach, Paulette Rigali believes she is well prepared for the position.
An assistant coach with the program the past two seasons, Rigali was a cross country runner in high school, still runs recreationally, and works full-time as a school psychologist in the Arlington school system.
She takes over an accomplished program from Bill Drake. The W-L girls team won district and region championships in 2018, and the girls and boys squads each finished second in the Arlington County meets last fall.
Ally Obenberger, the defending champion in the 2019 Arlington County girls meet, will be one of the team’s top returners for Washington-Liberty.
“I enjoyed being an assistant, so this will be a fun opportunity to work more closely with the students and runners,” Rigali said. “I’m excited. I know the runners, so it will be a fun season.”
Rigali grew up in California, where she was a captain of the St. Joseph High School cross country team in Santa Maria and played other sports. She always stuck with running.
Rigali remembered how a portion of some of her high-school cross country races were on the beach of the Pacific Ocean, and how much of a challenge it was to run in shoes in the soft sand.
“We weren’t allowed to take our shoes off and run barefoot in the sand. That would have been easier,” she said.
Rigali did not run competitively in college, graduating from Santa Clara University, before eventually moving to Seattle, then to Arlington.
The high-school cross country season is held during the fall, with usually a September start.
