He knows the program well, but now as the new head coach of the indoor and outdoor track and field teams at Washington-Liberty High School, John Bacon takes on different responsibilities and interests.
One of his main ideas is helping all of the athletes on the team improve to their fullest, not just those performers who place high in postseason competitions.
“There are as many as 160 kids on the teams sometimes,” Bacon said. “I want to see all of them get better and gain self-confidence. If they can keep an old pair of running shoes around, maybe I can instill in them what they might enjoy about running.”
Bacon takes over as coach for Bill Drake, who recently stepped down after a consistent run of success as the school’s head coach of the track and field and cross country programs. Bacon was an assistant for two years for all three teams under Drake. (Bacon will continue as a cross country assistant).
“I am really excited and appreciative of this opportunity,” Bacon said. “The kids are fantastic here and it’s a great situation. We are going to have a ball.”
Said Drake of Bacon: “He’s a good guy and is very knowledgeable of the sport. The team is in good hands.”
Bacon has been a news reporter for USA Today for 37 years. His morning and early-afternoon hours Sunday through Thursday allow him the time to coach the team and be on site for those long Saturday meets.
The New Jersey native long has been involved in Arlington sports in various manners. He continues as a recreation-league basketball referee, coached Babe Ruth baseball and youth soccer in the county, and is a member of the Arlington Sports Commission.
Bacon graduated from Penn State in 1978, where he ran in open races for the men’s track and field team. He’s an avid runner who regularly participates in races of various lengths, including marathons. Bacon also has participated in a triathlon.
