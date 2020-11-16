With a big advantage in shots, the Washington-Lee Generals improved to 2-0 with a 7-4 come-from-behind win over the previously undefeated Woodbridge Vikings (2-1) in recent high-school club ice-hockey action.
Woodbridge led by scores of 1-0, 2-1 and 4-3 entering the third period of the non-division Capital Scholastic Hockey League match.
Ethan Boyagian, Harry Burmeister and Will Jamieson scored W-L’s first three goals.
The Generals’ depth and skill wore down Woodbridge in the final period, and the floodgates opened in regard to scoring goals.
Matthew Clarke tied the game at 4, then two power-play goals – one from Oliver Black and the other from Burmeister – extended the lead to 6-4. Boyagian added one more goal for insurance, as the Generals pulled away down the stretch.
Assists for the Generals went to Clarke and Kyle Wilson with two each and Burmeister and Boyagian with one each.
Anders Nelson stopped 11 of 15 in goal for W-L.
In two matches, W-L has outscored its opponents, 17-5.
The Generals’ next match is Friday, Nov. 20 against West Springfield (2-0) at 7:10 p.m. at the Medstar Capitals Iceplex.
