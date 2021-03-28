After a slow start to their season with a 1-2 record, the Washington-Liberty Generals have rebounded to win five matches in a row and own a 6-2 overall record in girls high-school field hockey.
The Generals also are 6-2 in the Liberty District, including a recent 1-0 overtime victory over the defending Class 6 state champion Langley Saxons.
Washington-Liberty also defeated Arlington rival Yorktown, 1-0, in recent action.
"We have a fairly young team, so it has been exciting to see the development and improvement this season," W-L coach Beth Prange said. "As we work hard to maintain COVID protocol and have some fun at the same time, we have definitely made hockey progress."
Senior Lucy Stanley has scored three key goals and has three assists. She scored the game winner against Langley.
"She defends and distributes and can take on the best," Prange said.
Sophomore Ashley Kennedy has been a key in the middle and is the leading scorer with five goals and one assist. Juniors Melina Axelrad and Mary Superata lead the defense, along with Janny McCormick in goal.
Axelrad has scored two goals. Clara Grimmelbein has one goal.
Seniors Sophia Brodsky, with two goals and two assists, is another top scorer.
Marina Matkovsky and Ana Secrest round out the senior-squad offense and Reina Cooper and Charleston Couture are key defenders.
Prange also singled out Gillian Doherty and Charlotte Weir and hopes Fiona Williams can return to the lineup soon.
"We are grateful for all of our players and their willingness to play any position," Prange said.
Other recent wins by W-L were over McLean, 2-1, South Lakes, 3-2, and Herndon, 2-0.
* The Yorktown Patriots (5-2) defeated South Lakes, 1-0, in recent Liberty District girls field hockey action. Katelyn Stafford scored the goal on Emily Stafford's assist in the final three minutes of the match.
Yorktown took eight shots on goal.
Seniors Annie Brickley, Katelyn Stafford, Hayley King, Anna Schwarz, Ellie Cowan and Courtney Hatcher were honored before the match.
