Washington-Liberty High School senior softball pitcher Emilie Doty will play college ball at Division III Tufts University in Massachusetts..
The right-hander was one of the top pitchers in the area last season, helping lead Washington-Liberty (13-6) to its first 6D North Region tournament championship, a berth in the Class 6 state tournament and a Cinderella run in the postseason.
Doty compiled a 13-6 overall record with 218 strikeouts. In four region-tournament games, she struck out 56 and tossed four complete games and walked only three. Doty hurled two shutouts in the region tourney.
Tufts finished 21-7 during the spring season, advancing to the NCAA tournament. Two of the team’s top pitchers were seniors.
