It was a repeat performance.
Again as the No. 2-seed, the Washington-Liberty Generals traveled to Langley High School for the second-straight year and defeated the host and top-seed Saxons in the championship match of the Liberty District girls volleyball tournament.
Washington-Liberty (17-2) lost the first and third sets of the high-school event, then won the last two to capture the seesaw showdown, 3-2.
The Generals won the fourth set, 29-27, then the deciding game, 15-9. Langley defeated W-L in two regular-season matches.
“Our offense was OK, so we really worked on our defense before this match and adjusting to what they do and where they put the ball,” W-L coach Aubrey Mosley said. “Every player was 100 percent in tonight and focused and concentrating.”
The Saxons (19-5) thought they had won the match, 26-24, in the fourth set when a ball that appeared to be out of bounds along the sideline was ruled in, tying the game at 25. The game officials huddled over the dispute, then ruled it good in W-L’s favor.
“It was that far out,” said Langley coach Susan Shifflett, holding her hands six inches apart. “But what are you going to do.”
Shifflett credited W-L and its two bigger senior hitters in Kate Sheire (19 winners/kills, one service winner) and Jasmine Green (18 winners/kills, two blocks), but said her team did not play well.
“We missed a lot of serves and made a lot of unforced errors that gave them too many opportunities,” Shifflett said.
Langley won the first set, 25-17, W-L rebounded strong to win the second, 25-14, then Langley captured the third, 25-23.
“Defense made the difference this time, we all came together to play well and we passed very well,” said Sheire, who will play in college at Brown. “We were scrappy tonight.”
Senior hitter Ella Taylor added 12 winners/kills for W-L, sophomore Alyssa Dozier had four winners/kills and two blocks, senior Sophie Beach had three winners/kills and multiple digs, junior Grace Danaceau had two winners/kills, Kira Harrison had four service winners and senior Lauren Bauer had two service winners and multiple digs.
Langley senior hitter Olivia Franke had 26 winners/kills, four blocks and an ace.
Also for Langley, Helena Swaak had seven winners/kills, five blocks and three service winners; Nina Kernan added eight winners/kills; Ceren Mert had seven winners/kills and four blocks; Kylie Allen had three winners/kills and seven blocks; Amelia Kim had five winners/kills and two aces; Lauren Sung had two winners/kills and an ace; and Sabrina Duque-Lewis and Stephanie Liu each had an ace.
Langley and W-L received first-round byes. In the semifinals, Langley topped South Lakes, 3-1, and W-L downed McLean, 3-0.
