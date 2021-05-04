The Washington-Liberty Generals defeated the Mount Vernon Majors, 10-0, in high-school baseball action to even their record at 1-1.
Washington-Liberty had 10 hits and took advantage of nine walks in the victory. Jacob Mandleur was the starting and winning pitcher, going five innings, allowing no earned runs, one hit and striking out five with one walk. Max Chang threw the final two frames, allowing two hits and fanning three.
With the bat for W-L, Andrew Bolfek (double) and Jake Aarowsmith (triple) each had a hit and two RBI. Quinn Brennan doubled and had an RBI. Elijah Hughes doubled; and Tommy Devens, David Haley and Mark Haines had hits. Haines also had a sacrifice fly, as did James Thirez and Eric Butcher.
The Generals scored six runs in the bottom of the third to take the lead for good, after falling behind 1-0.
