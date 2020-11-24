Before the season began, Matt Seney discussed how his Washington-Liberty Generals club ice hockey team had much ability with scads of talent, speed and depth.
Through three matches all three of those characteristics the head coach talked about are proving true. The high-school squad has a 3-0 record in the Capital Scholastic Hockey League and has outscored opponents, 25-9,
“This is a fun team to be a part of. The players are playing well,” Seney said.
That depth has paid off with strong final-period scoring production, breaking open close matches in wins over strong Woodbridge and West Springfield teams, each with 3-1 records.
West Springfield entered the match against W-L with a 3-0 mark, having outscored opponents, 27-8.
Next for W-L is the Robinson Rams, another strong opponent.
In the 8-4 triumph over West Springfield, Ethan Boyagian, Kyle Wilson and Alex Bogachev each scored two goals. Harry Burmeister and Ethan Colston netted the others. Wilson had two assists and Burmeister, Ethan Rostker and Chris Hildebrand had one each.
In goal, Anders Nelson made 20 saves.
The Generals outscored West Springfield, 4-0, in the final period, with Wilson providing the game winner. Bogachev scored twice in the period.
Washington-Liberty also outscored Woodbridge in the final stanza to win that match, 7-4.
Through three matches, Boyagian has scored six goals, Burmeister and Wilson have four each and Bogachev three. Wilson has four assists. Nelson has made some 40 saves.
Washington-Liberty won the league tournament championship two seasons ago and lost in the semifinals last season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.