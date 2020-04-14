Joe Core, a standout senior forward for the Washington-Liberty High School boys soccer team, will play at the next level at the College of William and Mary.
The 6-foot-2 Core was chosen as the Most Valuable Player for W-L last spring and was one of the Generals’ leading scorers with 19 goals. He was a first-team all-Liberty District selection and earned all-region honors.
In an early-season match against the Wakefield Warriors last season, Core scored all three goals in the Generals’ 3-0 victory. He helped the team have a winning campaign and secure the Arlington Cup trophy with a 1-0-1 record against county rivals Wakefield and Yorktown.
Core was a team captain and was expected to have another strong season in 2020, but the spring season was canceled because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Washington-Liberty played two scrimmages before the shutdown, routing both Falls Church and Hayfield.
“We could have made a run to do something this season,” said W-L coach Jimmy Carrasquillo, who led the Generals to the 2016 state championship. “Our seniors were locked in and this group was talented, focused and driven. From the experience we had coming back we were good. It’s so disappointing everything has been canceled.”
Some other top returners for W-L were Evan Walker, Matthew Goodwin, Julio Rodriguez, Carols Cordova, Carter Humm, Rafi Reyes and Brandon Bonilla. Rodriguez scored a dozen goals last season.
Walker will play in college at Holy Cross, Humm at George Washington and Goodwin tentatively at Wesleyan University.
In addition to being a member of the W-L soccer team, Core played club soccer in the Arlington Soccer Association over the years, helping various teams to significant success.
He was named among the Best XI Players at the 2019 United States Youth Soccer Association National Championships.
“Joe is very versatile, functioning anywhere down the spine of the team,” William and Mary men’s head soccer coach Chuck Norris said about the W-L player. “We feel he is best as a true center forward. His ability to play with his back to goal is unique. Joe is also very good in the air, both flicking balls on and scoring goals with his head. Joe brings something different and should compete to play right away.”
Core’s mother played college soccer at Baylor University back few decades ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.