One of their best seasons continued from the Washington-Liberty Generals (9-4) when the girls high-school softball team finished second in the Liberty District Tournament, then moved on to the 6D North Region competition.
Also, the Yorktown Patriots (5-8) finished 1-0 in the Liberty tourney by routing the Herndon Hornets, 15-5, in its one seeding game, and also advanced to region play, which began earlier this week.
The Generals were blanked by the top seed Langley Saxons, 6-0, in the Liberty championship game, getting only two hits by Bridget Bartz and Allie Malone. Kaitlyn Fado stole two bases. Ace pitcher Emilie Doty struck out six in four innings of work with one walk.
In the semifinals, Washington-Liberty nipped the South Lakes Seahawks, 4-3, by scoring the walk-off winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning on a fielder’s choice by Caitlin Miller.
The Generals had 11 hits in the victory and Doty fanned 16 in her full nine innings pitching, allowing one earned run.
With the bat for W-L, Fado had three hits with an RBI and two steals; Bartz (one RBI) and Alex Socknat added two hits each; Doty had a hit and an RBI; and Malone, Ava Lansbury and Grace Kane had hits.
Washington-Liberty is 0-3 so far against Langley this season, losing two close regular-season games by 3-2 and 6-4 scores. The teams could meet again in the region.
In Yorktown’s win over Herndon, the Patriots amassed 15 hits. Nina Schroeder had two of those hits, including a home run, and had five RBI.
Elena Horn had three hits and two steals; Kaitlyn Potts (four RBI) and Zoe Brennan (two RBI) each had two hits with doubles; Eleni Guerrera had a hit and two RBI; Kelly Chmiel had one hit and one RBI; and Sadie O’Neal and Ariana Castro Diaz each doubled.
On the mound, Chmiel pitched four innings to get the win with four strikeouts. Kalle Masci pitched two frames with one K.
Behind 16 hits, including four doubles, Yorktown also routed Herndon, 14-2, in its final regular-season game. The doubles went to Brennan, Castro Diaz, Schroeder and Molly Kaufman.
Horn had three hits and Kaufman two with three RBI. Castro Diaz also had three RBI, and Schroeder added two. Horn swiped three bases.
Lauren Ambrozy (four innings) and Masci (one frame) combined for a three-hitter.
* The Wakefield Warriors (9-1-1) entered the 6D North Region Tournament as the No. 2 seed from the National District.
The National District did not hold a tournament. In its final two regular-season games, Wakefield tied first-place Marshall, 3-3, in a weather-shortened game that was not completed, then routed Justice, 12-2, behind 10 hits and allowing just two.
In that win, Abby Kohan had four hits, including two doules, and three RBI, and she also pitched three scoreless innings with no walks and six strikeouts.
Meijin Patil had two hits and one RBI for Wakefied; Kaya DeMarco, Gilian Keating and Amari Dabney all had a hit and an RBI; and Devyn Carlson had ahit and one RBI.
Wakefield’s one loss this season came by 12-8 score against Marshall in the second game of the regular season.
The Warriors were scheduled to host the Yorkown Patriots in a first-round region game, with the winner playing the winner of the first-rounder between Washington-Liberty or Chantilly.
