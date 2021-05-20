The Washington-Liberty Generals (6-2) continued to have a strong girls softball season with a pair of 5-4 victories over the McLean Highlanders this week.
The first win was a come-from-behind victory in the Liberty District high-school game.
The Generals (4-2 in the district) scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to win. Caitlin Miller and Riley England each had two hits and an RBI for W-L, and Bridget Bartz and Ava Lansbury each had one hit and one RBI.
Emilie Doty was the starting and winning pitcher, striking out 12 with one walk and allowing one earned run. She had a hit with the bat.
In the second 5-4 triumph, Doty had two hits and one RBI, and she was the winning pitcher with 12 strikeouts and only one walk.
Miller added three hits and an RBI, Allie Malone and Meghan Long each added two hits, England doubled and Bartz had a hit and one RBI. The Generals had 13 hits.
