The Washington-Liberty Generals (4-1) bounced back strong after a loss to defeat W.T. Woodson, 7-3.
After Matthew Clarke opened the scoring with a power-play goal, Woodson tied the game with its own power-play strike.
Despite taking many penalties, the Generals controlled play for the rest of the game with good passing and stingy defense and built up a 7-2 lead, including two shorthanded goals.
Clarke finished with a goal and three assists, Harry Burmeister scored two goals, while Kyle Wilson, Alex Bogachev and Will Jamieson each chipped in a goal and an assist. Hunter Spicer contributed two assists, Ethan Rostker scored a goal and Ethan Boyagian also had an assist.
Anders Nelson was solid in net, making 19 saves.
The Generals’ other three wins were over Woodbridge, 6-2, South County, 13-4, and Edison/Hayfield, 4-3. The team’s loss wsa 3-2 against West Springfield.
