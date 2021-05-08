For the Washington-Liberty Generals (3-1) in their close 3-2 loss to the Langley Saxons, Caitlin Miller had two hits and an RBI; and Emilie Doty, Bridget Bartz, Allie Malone and Ava Lansbury had hits.
Doty pitched and struck out 12 with four walks. She did not allow an earned run.
In other games, W-L defeated Fairfax, 18-1, Annandale, 17-0, and Herndon, 10-7, with Doty combining for 29 strikeouts, 13 against Fairfax. She had four hits and six RBI against Fairfax, with Bartz having four hits and four RBI.
Doty had three hits and two RBI against Annandale, with Bartz having two hits and five RBI.
In the win over Herndon, Doty fanned eight and allowed three hits.
Malone had three hits and two RBI, Miller had three RBI, Grace Kane had two hits and an RBI and Riley England had a hit and one RBI.
* In the Yorktown Patriots’ 16-0 loss to McLean, Zoe Brennan had two hits and a stolen base in defeat, Kaitlyn Potts doubled and Eleni Guerrera doubled and stole a base.
* The undefeated Bishop O’Connell Knights (3-0) had two games rained out last week.
