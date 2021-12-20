The Washington-Liberty Generals won their first four matches of the season, then lost to W.T. Woodson, 5-3, to end the 2021 portion of their club season with a 4-1 overall record.
In their previous match, the Generals defeated West Potomac, 6-2, as Kyle Wilson had two assists and goalie Anders Nelson made 11 saves.
Matthew Clark and Talin Sidhu each scored two goals and had one assist for Washington-Liberty, Harry Burmeister had a goal and three assists, Chris Hilddebrand had one goal and Oliver Black added one assist.
The Generals other wins were over West Springfield, 8-2, Bishop Ireton, 4-2, and Forest Park/Hylton 4-1.
The season resumes with many more matches for Washington-Liberty in January.
WRESTLING RESULTS: At the Pat Dulany Invitational at Langley High School, Washington-Liberty’s John Baker won the championship at the 182-pound weight class with, Jack Myers finishing second at 145.
Dominik Woodward was fourth at 120, Henry Morgan fifth at 106 and Chris Castillo (120) and Khangal Dudlguun (160) each were sixth.
*For the Yorktown Patriots, Ian Haddad won the 195-pound title at the Cavalier Classic at W.T. Woodson High School.
Also for Yorktown, Blake Buchert was second at heavyweight and Garrett Dexter fourth at 132. The team placed eighth.
* The Wakefield Warriors did not participate in any tournaments this past weekend.
The competition for the Arlington teams is the first in two years. There was no high-school wrestling in Arlington last winter because of COVID.
WAKEFIELD NEEDS FOOTBALL, GOLF COACHES: Wakefield High School is looking to hire head football and golf coaches for the 2022 fall season. Contact Nate Hailey at (703) 228-6733 or email nathel.hailey@apsva.us.
Head football coach Wayne Hogwood recently stepped down after nine seasons for family reasons. Wakefield won 40 games and district titles under his tenure, and had qualified for the region playoffs the past three seasons.
ARLINGTON COUNTY MEET: The Arlington County indoor track and field meet this winter season is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 7 at 5:30 p.m. at the Thomas Jefferson Community Center.
Bishop O’Connell, Wakefield, Washington-Liberty and Yorktown will be the high-school girls and boys teams competing, as usual. Also in the meet this season is Alexandria City (formerly T.C. Williams), but that team will not be counted in the team scoring with the four Arlington teams.
The meet was not held last season because of the pandemic.
