For Claire Mowery, her results stood out again for the Washington-Liberty High School swimmer in the Liberty District championship meet.
The senior won two races, breaking her own meet record in winning the girls 50 freestyle in 23.59 (old mark was 23.88, set in 2019). She also won the 100 free in 51.18.
In addition, Mowery swam on two third-place relays in the meet and helped the W-L girls team finish third in the meet.
The victory in the 50 free was Mowery’s third in her high-school career. She will swim in college at East Carolina University.
Other top swimmers in the meet for the W-L girls were Charlie Scogna with a third in the 200 free and fourth in the 100 free, Elyse Jaeger with a fourth in the individual medley, and Josie Gieseman with fifths in the backstroke and IM.
In girls diving, Washington-Liberty junior Ellie Joyce defended her Liberty title, winning with a 426 score. Erin Wills was fifth for W-L and Libby Moir sixth.
The Washington-Liberty boys placed sixth in that meet, led by Tommy Weber’s win in the 500 free (4:43.99) and third in the 50 free and a third by Eli Martin in the IM and a sixth in the back.
For the fifth-place Wakefield High boys team, Matvei Namakonov was second in the 50 free and third in the 100 free, Zachary Berner was fifth in two races, Anthony Doll was seventh in two others and Tugu Baterdene placed fifth in the 100 butterfly.
