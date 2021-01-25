SWIM AND DIVE: The Washington-Liberty girls swimming and diving team defeated McLean, 165-150, then Herndon, 184-130, in Liberty District meets.
Leading the girls were race winners Claire Mowery, Alexis Bonfield, Alexandra Browne, Alexis Lee, Alice Bruce and Sophia Grabman.
In boys action, W-L lost to both McLean and Herndon.
Race winners for the W-L boys were Tommy Weber, Tristen Lee, Carson Silva and Cooper Donovan. Sean Memon won the boys diving against Herndon.
* The Yorktown Patriots defeated Herndon, 156-130, and South Lakes, 185-124, in girls Liberty District swimming and diving meets, while the Yorktown boys lost to each team.
For the Yorktown girls, Grace Jansen won 200 freestyle and 200 individual-medley races in consecutive meets. Lauren Fatouros and Ashley Gregory each won the 500 free races, and Elise Maher earned her first high-school win in girls diving in the South Lakes meet.
For the Yorktown boys, Jack Tsuchitani won the 50 free and 100 breaststroke in different meets, and Nolan Dunkel won 100 butterfly and 100 free.
* The Wakefield Warriors swept the Lewis Lancers in boys and girls meets recently.
For Wakefield in those victories, senior swimmers and divers Alaina Dillner, Karline Kelly, Megan Mazel, Anne Kumashsiro, Danielle Sassins, Ainsley Pollock, Jack Nickerson, Ben Cassatt, Will Kisor, Jack Kimashiro, Evan Wallin, Jon MacGregor and Colton Schrock led the way.
ICE HOCKEY: The Washington-Liberty Generals (6-2) defeated W.T. Woodson, 5-2, Jan. 22 in a Capital Scholastic Ice Hockey League club match.
Scoring goals for W-L in the North Divison showdown were Will Jameison with two and Harry Burmeister, Ethan Colston and Kyle Wilson with one each. Assists went to Wilson, Colston and Ethan Boyagian.
Laura South got the win in goal, making 10 saves.
“We shuffled up our lines to look for a more balanced attack as we head down the stretch,” W-L coach Matt Seney said. “One of our new line combo was freshman Oliver Black, Jamieson and Colston. They played well and accounted for three of our goals.”
Seney said South made some critical saves when the match was close. Washington-Liberty scored two goals in the third period.
