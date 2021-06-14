Led by an individual champion each, the Washington-Liberty High School girls and boys outdoor track and field teams finished second in the Liberty District championships.
For the W-L girls, who were one point with 120 behind champion South Lakes, Jasmine Tinsley was the busy standout. The senior won the 100-meter hurdles in (14.68 seconds) and the 300 hurdles (45.0). She also was second in the high jump and pole vault and third in the 100 dash and long jump.
Also runner-up for the W-L girls were Da’Maya Johnson in the shot put, Alena Topchy in the long jump and Annabel Friedman in the discus. Third were Riley Johnson in the discus and Nina Wilson in the high jump.
Ally Obenberger was fourth in the 800 and fifth in the 3,200. Rachel Mulvaney was fifth in the 3,200 and sixth in the 1,600. Grace Miller was fifth in the triple jump and seventh in the pole vault.
The 4x100 relay was second.
The lone champion for the Washington-Liberty boys was Charles Male in the high jump (5-feet, 10-inches). He was plenty busy in other events, taking third in the pole vault and long and triple jumps and fourth in the 100 dash.
Washington-Liberty had 114 points, with South Lakes winning with 165.
Bilguun Soronzonbold had a big meet for the W-L boys, with seconds in the 300 and 110 hurdles and a third in the triple jump. Ian Naff was second in the 400, with Jonah Friedman second in the shot and fourth in the discus.
Alexis Medina was third in the shot, Jackson Broadwell fourth in the 300 hurdles, Carson Silva fourth in the shot and sixth in the discus, and the 4x100 and 4x800 relays finished third.
The Yorktown High boys and girls team finished fifth in the Liberty meets.
For the girls, Anna Macon Corcoran was a double winner in the 800 (2:18.86) and 1,600 (4:59.1). Viktorie Klepetkova won the high jump (5-6), was third in the triple jump, fourth in the 300 hurdles and fifth in the 100 hurdles. Yorktown’s Alma de Miguel Evuna Eki was third in the 200 and fourth in the 100 dashes.
Leading the Yorktown boys were Jackson Birdseye and Owen McArdle with two runner-up finishes each in races. Birdseye was second in the 100 and 200 and McArdle second in the 1,000 and 3,200.
Yorktown’s Lachlan Stevens was third in the 3,200.
* At the National District meets, the Wakefield High boys and girls teams placed fifth.
For the girls, Kareen Stowers won the 800 (2:23.4), Brianna Breyault was third in the 3,200, Stephanie Spanger third in the 300 hurdles, Alexandra Kotliarov third in the high jump, Elizabeth Coe fourth in the 800, and the 4x800 relay won (10:02.81).
For the Wakefield boys team, Lukai Hatcher won the high jump (5-8) and was third in the 200.
Also for the team, Bryson Horsford was third in the 300 hurdles and fourth in the 110 hurdles, John Stevenson was third in the shot and sixth in the discus, Dontae Clark fourth in the shot, Nadim Abdu was fourth in the 800, the 4x100 relay was second and the 4x400 and 4x800 each were third.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.