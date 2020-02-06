All-around champion Sophie Gamboa of the Wakefield Warriors and runner-up Grace Chen of the Washington-Liberty Generals helped their girls gymnastic teams win district titles in recent days.
Gamboa and Wakefield won the National District crown at Marshall High School with a 130.525 team score, nipping the second-place and host Marshall Statesmen with 130.0 in the high-school meet.
Chen and host W-L won the Liberty District with a 139.875 total, well ahead of second-place Langley (130.425).
Gamboa’s all-around total was 35.475. She won the balance beam (9.475), was second on the uneven bars (8.8) and fourth on the floor exercise (8.45) and vault (8.75).
Wakefield’s Gabby Watts was third in the all-around (34.95). She won the floor (8.925), was second on the beam (9.325), fifth on the bars (8.1) and ninth on the vault (8.6).
Wakefield’s Elizabeth Haley was second on the vault (8.9), sixth on the beam (8.25) and ninth in the all-around (31.625). Wakefield’s Leila Denino had a 28.475 all-around score.
Chen of W-L had an all-around score of 35.275. She won the vault (8.45) and was second on the bars (8.425) and floor (9.1).
Washington-Liberty’s Sophia Bailey was seventh in the all-around (33.625) with bests of second on the beam (9.175), third on the floor (9.025) and fourth on the vault (9.1).
The Generals’ Devin Nemirow was eighth in the all-around (33.4) with a highest finish of fourth (9.075) on the beam, and Annie Marchese was ninth in the all-around (33.05). She was fourth on the bars (8.25).
Washington-Liberty’s Ava Drewer placed second on the vault (9.225) and sixth on the bars (8.0), Carenna Johnson was fifth on the bars (8.1) and Sofia Koppy seventh on the beam (8.775).
The Yorktown Patriots finished third in the team scoring (129.825), led by Jillian Burpee’s 10th in the all-around (32.575) and an 11th from Megan Stroup (31.725).
