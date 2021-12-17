There were a lot of scoring opportunities for the Washington-Liberty Generals, and the high-school basketball team took full advantage with a big blowout road victory.
With four players scoring in double figures, the Generals (3-2) routed the host Yorktown Patriots, 82-50, Dec. 16 in a Liberty District boys clash between Arlington rivals. Yorktown fell to 1-8 with the loss.
Yorktown prefers to play a fast-tempo game on offense and defense. Washington-Liberty coach Bobby Dobson said his Generals also like and benefit from that approach.
“We love this style. It creates some great opportunities for us, helps us get into a rhythm, and we took advantage of that,” Dobson said. “When we can get into a rhythm like that, we can be pretty good.”
After falling behind 2-0, the Generals answered quickly and built a 10-2 lead three minutes into the game and were in control the rest of the way. Washington-Liberty led 24-13 at the end of the first quarter, 44-30 at halftime and 60-35 after three periods.
Washington-Liberty shot well throughout – 43 percent from the floor and made seven three-pointers.
Meanwhile, Yorktown shot poorly and struggled with early turnovers, five in the game’s first two minutes. The Patriots rely on making multiple three-pointers, but were just 4 of 34 in the game and shot only 29 percent from the floor overall.
Junior guard James McIntyre had 15 points and three rebounds to lead W-L in scoring. Senior forward Faris Webber scored 12 with seven rebounds and three steals. Junior forward Brian Weiser also scored 12 and yanked eight boards to go with six steals and six assists.
“He is such a good player, who can do so many things,” Dobson said of Weiser. “He’s always so unselfish, looking to make a pass to the open guy.”
Also, junior guard Matthew Evangelista scored 10 for W-L and had four assists and three steals; junior forward Elijah Hughes had eight points, eight rebounds and three steals; senior guard Jakhi Beale scored nine and junior guard Cedric Scheu made two three-pointers for six points. Ten players scored for W-L.
Leading Yorktown in scoring was Chris Short with 10 points to go with five rebounds and three assists. James Pilot had eight points, four rebounds and a block off the bench, and T.J. Hutchison, scored eight, as well. Mason Cunningham (two steals) and Beck Ortiz-Rohaly scored seven each.
In its previous game, which was another convincing victory, Washington-Liberty defeated the host Herndon Hornets, 76-55, in district action. Weiser scored 23 and Webber 14. The Generals outrebounded Herndon, 48-25, and had 14 steals.
