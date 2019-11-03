With the Washington-Liberty Generals’ 42-0 victory over the host McLean Highlanders in Nov. 1 high-school football action, the winning team kept possession of the annual Highlanders-Generals Cup trophy awarded to the winner of the game each fall for 12 seasons now.
The Generals have won the cup now for five straight years and hold a 7-5 series lead since the competition begin in 2009.
Washington-Liberty won the first trophy awarded in 2008, then McLean won the next four. The teams traded the trophy in 2013 and 2014, with W-L now winning five in a row.
“It’s something to play for and our guys get motivated for that each year,” Washington-Liberty coach Josh Shapiro said. “They want to keep that cup. It’s a big deal to them.”
The games haven’t been close during W-L’s winning streak. The Generals won 25-7 last season, 21-0 in 2017, by a 55-19 score in 2016 and 28-0 in 2015.
* The Bishop O’Connell Knights (2-7, 1-2) lost on the road in non-conference action to the Blue Ridge Barons, 20-14, on Nov. 2.
O’Connell fell behind 20-0, then cut the lead to 20-14 and had the ball, but an interception ended the hopes of taking the lead. Blue Ridge (7-3) entered the game as the No. 3-ranked Division II private high-team in Virginia.
O'Connell was hurt by six turnovers in the loss. Quarterback Jack Perkins passed for 119 yards and a touchdown and the Knights had 253 total yards and a 91-yard kickoff return for a TD. On defense, O'Connell forced multiple turnovers.
O’Connell finishes its regular season with a 1:30 p.m. neighborhood rivalry home game against Paul VI Catholic (4-5, 1-2) on Saturday, Nov. 9 in Washington Catholic Athletic Conference action.
The winner likely will be the No. 3 seed in the four-team WCAC Metro Division playoffs and the loser the fourth seed. St. Mary’s Ryken and Carroll, each 3-0, will be the top two seeds. O’Connell and Paul VI have each lost to Ryken and Carroll this season.
