Behind the versatile performance of Emilie Doty, the visiting Washington-Liberty Generals defeated the Yorktown Patriots, 6-2, in recent Liberty District girls high-school softball action.
With the win, W-L improved to 4-1 overall and 2-1 in the league.
Doty was the starting pitcher for the Generals and threw a complete game, allowing seven hits and one earned run. She struck out 13 and walked five.
With the bat, Doty had a hit and two RBI.
In all, W-L had 10 hits. Allie Malone (double) and Bridget Bartz each had two hits. Caitlin Miller, Ava Lansbury and Meghan Long each had a hit and one RBI, and Nadia Foote and Grace Kane had hits.
For Yorktown, Eleni Guerrera doubled and stole a base and Zoe Brennan had a sacrifice bunt. Yorktown pitcher Lauren Ambrozy pitched a complete game with six strikeouts.
* In baseball action, the host Yorktown Patriots (4-1, 2-1) topped the Washington-Liberty Generals, 7-1, after falling behind 1-0 early in the game.
Right-hander Chase Rubin (2-0) was the starting and winning pitcher for Yorktown, allowing three hits in five innings with four strikeouts and a walk.
“Chase pitched real well, we responded well after being behind and we hit the ball hard all game long, sometimes right at them for outs,” Yorktown coach John Skaggs said. “It was a good win.”
Jacob Friend belted a three-run homer for Yorktown, Thor Koomey had two hits with a double and two RBI, Patrick Chmiel had a two-run hit, Trevor McAndrews doubled and Kyle Langley stole two bases.
Jakob Mandleur had a hit and an RBI for the Generals (1-4), and James Thiriez had two hits.
