Two of the Capital Scholastic Hockey League powerhouses teams – the Washington-Liberty Generals and West Potomac – faced off in the final match before the winter break.
In a tightlly-played match, W-L won, 3-1.
Washington-Liberty entered the match with a 5-1 record, averaging 6.67 goals per game, giving up 2.83 a match, and had a league-best power play converting over 31 percent of its opportunities. West Potomac boasted a 4-1 record, scoring 7.60 goals per game, and giving up a microscopic 1.60 goals against.
From the drop of the puck, the Generals and West Potomac skated fast and battled each other hard. Late in the first period, Malcolm Russell-Hunter broke the tie and gave the Generals a spark when he cleaned up a rebound and buried the puck into the back of the net. Hunter Spicer’s goal early in the second extended the Generals lead to 2-0.
Washington-Lee’s three-line rotation wore down West Potomac’s short bench, and allowed the Generals to control the second half of the game.
West Potomac cut the led to 2-1 on a power-play goal with five-minutes left in the game.
Washington-Lee then clamped down defensively and didn’t allow any other quality scoring chances.
Ely Constantine stopped 13 shots to get the win in goal. Matthew Clarke’s empty-net goal with 0:1 seconds left sealed the victory for the Generals.
