With a 139.45 point total, the Washington-Liberty High School girls gymnastics team, the defending region champion, won their opening meet of the 2021-22 season.
Leading the Generals was Grace Chen. She finished second in the all-around competition with a 35.475 score, just behind the winning total of 35.525.
Chen won the floor exercise with a 9.1 score and the vault with a 9.375, and was second on the uneven bars at 9.0. She didn't do as well on the balance beam, placing 10th with a 8.0 score.
Washington-Liberty’s Sophia Bailey was second on the floor (9.0) and third on the vault (9.5). Also for the Generals, Charlotte Dennis was fifth in the all-around with a 31.05 total; Noki won the bars (9.175) and was fourth on the floor (8.95); and Annie Marchese was fourth on the bars (8.8.25) and fifth on the vault (8.9).
The Yorktown Patriots were third in the team scoring with a 131.175 score, behind the second-place South Lakes Seahawks (134.725). Jullian Burpee was Yorktown's top gymnast with a fifth on the floor (8.7) and a sixth on the vault (8.875). Olivia Juergens was sixth on the floor (8.65) and Eliana Kirshner placed sixth on the beam (8.2).
At another meet at Madison High School, Washington-Liberty placed third in the team standings.
