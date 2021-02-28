Following a first-round bye, the third-seeded Washington-Liberty Generals (8-3) defeated No. 6 seed Forest Park/Hylton, 6-2, in a quarterfinal match of the Capital Scholastic Hockey League club playoffs.
Forest Park/Hylton defeated W-L, 4-1, in regular-season play.
"It was good to avenge that loss," said Matt Seney, the head coach of the W-L high-school team.
In the playoff win, W-L goalie Anders Nelson made 11 saves for the victory.
On offense, the Generals took 38 shots and jumped to an early 2-0 lead on goals by Alex Bogachev and Sean Lukas on an assist from Matthew Clarke.
Two quick goals in the second period gave W-L some cushion. The first was a shot on the rush by Ethan Boyagian, then Bogachev scored again, with assists from Chris Hildebrand and Darke.
Kyle Wilson added a short-handed goal before the end of the second period.
In the third, Bogachev completed the hat trick on another shorthanded goal. On the goal, as Clarke tallied his third assist.
Washington-Liberty advances to the semifinals to meet No. 7 seeded Bishop Ireton. The championship match is March 5.
The Generals received a first-round bye.
* The postseason ended for the fifth-seeded Yorktown Patriots (10-3) with a 5-2 semifinal loss to top seed Briar Woods in the Northern Virginia Scholastic Hockey League playoffs.
Dillon Segar and Ethan Drake scored Yorktown's goals and Sam Levy was in net in the high-school club match. Assists went to Blair Barta, Sam Sheldon and Robbie Spadetti.
Yorktown routed McLean, 7-1, in the quarterfinals for its fourth victory in a row as seven different players scored goals - Spadetti, Drake, Will Colwell, Simon Klugar, Josh Litterst, Jacob Kirshner and Taylor Price. Assists went to Quinn Caselli with two and Max Whittington, Sam Obitts and Noah Robinson with one each. Levy earned the win in goal.
Yorktown was 2-1 in the playoffs, with a 2-0 first-round victory over Chantilly.
