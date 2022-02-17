Washington-Liberty’s undefeated John Baker (27-0) was the lone champion from an Arlington high school at the recent 6D North Region wrestling championships.
Baker won the 182-pound weight class with a 3-0 record, including two first-period pins in 32 and 59 seconds. He won in the championship match by an 11-4 score.
Baker had previously won the Liberty District meet at that weight class.
Second in the region tournament for W-L was Jack Myers at 145.
Fourth was Wyatt Shoelson at 138. Henry Morgan was fifth at 113 with Basleale Mulugeta (106) and Jose Morales (170) each finishing sixth.
For the Yorktown Patriots, Liam Gil-Swiger finished second at 152, as did Blake Buchert at heavyweight, losing 3-2 in the championship match.
Max Apsel was third at 138, Cambyses Khani was fourth at 106 and Ian Haddad sixth at 195.
Leading the Wakefield Warriors was a second by Rhys Carlson at 160 and a fourth by Temuujin Erdenetuya at 126.
