With four victories against Liberty District opponents last week, including two against the Wakefield Warriors in all-Arlington boys basketball showdowns, the Washington-Liberty Generals (12-8) took over sole possession of first place with a 9-1 league mark and two high-school games to play.
The Marshall Statesmen, who have two district losses and are the only team that has defeated W-L in league play, are in second place with three losses.
Washington-Liberty defeated Wakefield by scores of 70-50 and 63-49, downed the Langley Saxons, 69-47, then finally outscored Marshall, 62-56, in a Feb. 5 victory. The Generals got off to fast starts and leads in all four wins.
The two triumphs over Wakefield meant the Generals swept the regular-season series over the Warriors for the first time since the 2003 campaign.
James McIntyre scored 35 points in the first win over Wakefield. Brian Weiser scored 17, Faris Webber 14 and Elijah Hughes 10 in the win over Langley, with McIntyre adding eight.
Against Marshall, McIntyre scored 16; Hughes scored 12 with seven rebounds, three steals and two blocks; Webber scored eight; Cedrick Scheu made two three-pointers and scored six; Weiser added four points; and Jack Kimbrel had five rebounds and three blocks.
* The Yorktown High School girls basketball team (15-3) had a busy and winning time last week with a 4-0 record against Liberty District opponents to take over sole possession of first place with a 9-0 record. Langley is second at 8-1.
Yorktown defeated the McLean Highlanders for two of those wins by scores of 48-46 and 49-40, downed Herndon in another, 49-37, then finally topped host Langley, 45-34, Feb. 5.
Ana Bournigal scored 19 points in one of those wins over McLean and Emma Nelsen 13 with three three-pointers. Nelson and Bournigal also led the victory over Langley.
The 15 wins this season are Yorktown’s most since winning 17 games in the 2010-11 campaign.
