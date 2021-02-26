With losses in their opening games and poor offensive production, the head coaches of the Washington-Liberty Generals and Yorktown Patriots are planning changes to those units they hope lead to improvement for their second games of the 2021 high-school football seasons.
Washington-Liberty gained just 133 total yards in its 12-7 loss to the Wakefield Warriors, while Yorktown managed only 130 in its 34-20 setback against the Mount Vernon Majors. Both were road losses.
“We couldn’t run the ball at all,” Yorktown coach Bruce Hanson said. “We are going to have to run the ball better, so we will have to do things to make that happen. We didn’t throw it very well, either.”
Yorktown had just 38 rushing yards and completed just four passes for 92. One of those passes was a 54-yard scoring pass from Matt Larsen to Charlie Rowe in the third quarter. Larsen was 4 of 10 passing with an interception.
Hanson said his team was without four or five key players who missed the game for various reasons and could help the offense improve upon their return.
“Defensively, we did some good things, but we just have to improve on offense,” Hanson said.
On defense, Jack Flood and Tomas Edmeades had interception returns for touchdowns for the Patriots of 28 and 71 yards, respectively.
“Those returns kept us in the game and made the score closer than the game really was,” Hanson said.
Yorktown’s leading rusher was Christian Mulumba with 21 yards. Rowe had 19 and Miles Fang five. Flood, Jake Morgan and John Porter all had one catch and Asheer Creskoff kicked two extra points.
Washington-Liberty’s cumulative rushing total against Wakefield was for negative yards because quarterback Andrew Bolfek was sacked multiple times and Generals’ running backs only had a handful of carries.
Washington-Liberty coach Josh Shapiro said some blocking schemes weren’t well executed.
“We will simplify things, change some positions around and only use a couple of running plays from now on. We will run the ball better,” Shapiro said. “We have to.”
Washington-Liberty senior quarterback Andrew Bolfek was productive passing, throwing for 155 yards and one touchdown and completing passes to six different receivers. Davion Owens had six catches for 19 yards, Bryson Files five for 66 and Jack Leonard three for 44.
The sacks, a dropped pass in a crucial situation and a lost fumble stalled the Generals’ offense multiple times. Two sacks late in the game with W-L driving for the potential go-ahead touchdown deep in Wakefield territory helped put an end to any threat.
The second games for Washington-Liberty and Yorktown aren’t until Friday, March 5. The Generals host the McLean Highlanders at 7 p.m. and Yorktown plays at the South Lakes Seahawks at 5 p.m. Both are Liberty District contests. Yorktown is the defending district champion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.