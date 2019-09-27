Week four of the high-school football season had two Arlington teams winning and one losing in Friday night, Sept. 27 action in non-district play.
The Washington-Liberty Generals (2-2) and Yorktown Patriots (3-1) were the winners, with the Wakefield Warriors (1-3) losing on the road to the McLean Highlanders, 36-31.
Yorktown won 28-21 over the host Hayfield Hawks (0-5), scoring the winning touchdown with 30 seconds to play on a 16-yard pass from Grant Wilson to Seth Roberts and Jonah Garufi made his fourth extra point. The TD capped a 50-yard drive that began with 2 minutes to play.
Yorktown led 7-0, fell behind 14-7, tied the game at 14, trailed 21-14 at halftime, then scored the final two touchdowns to win. A 23-yard Wilson to Max Patterson scoring pass and Garufi's extra point tied the score at 21 right at the end of the third period. Wilson and Patterson connected earlier in the game on a 12-yard TD catch. Wilson threw to Han Miller for a 22-yard score for Yorktown's first touchdown.
For the night, Wilson was 19 of 32 passing for 248 yards and the four touchdown passes. Patterson caught nine passes for 130 yards and the three TDs and Roberts had two catches for 37. Miller had two catches for 27 yards. Evan Rotker, Ben Porter and Brendan Rindfusz all had two catches as well.
Miller was Yorktown's leading rusher with 66 yards and Pius Atubire had 38. Wilson rushed for 10 yards.
Yorktown had 371 total yards.
In a game when so much worked well on both sides of the ball and special teams for the hosts, Washington-Liberty blew out the Justice Wolves, 40-14, leading 27-0 at halftime, and gaining more than 350 total yards in the game.
Daquoi Moore scored W-L's first two touchdowns on runs of four and nine yards to stake the Generals to a 15-0 lead. A two-yard scoring run by William Murphy and an 87-yard interception return for a TD by Liam McBride upped the lead to 27-0.
Andrew Bolfek passed four yards to McBride for a TD to open the second half scoring and a 33-0 W-L lead. After that, Murphy added a final touchdown on a four-yard run and Pedro Palacios converted for the final W-L points. Palacios had a two-point conversion run in the win.
The Generals' leading rusher was quarterback Davion Owens for 113 yards on 13 carries. He completed two passes for 33 yards. Moore rushed for 31 yards, Daniel Salome for 35 and Murphy for 14. Bolfek was 11 of 14 passing for 111 yards. Jack Leonard had four catches for 33 yards, Murphy three for 35, McBride and Bryson Files had two catches each and Ahmad Williams and Kura Yilmaz one each.
On defense for W-L, Murphy made nine tackles with a sack and Palacios had eight tackles, five for losses. Elijah Hughes blocked a punt.
Washington-Liberty's first possession of the game resulted in a touchdown drive that lasted nearly 10 minutes.
In Wakefield's loss, the Warriors led 19-8 at the end of the first quarter, then trailed 29-25 at halftime, then 36-25 in the second half.
Isaiah Mefford had three first-half touchdown runs of 19, 33 and 66 yards for Wakefield and Cason Poythress threw a 44-yard TD pass to Lukai Hatcher.
In the second half, Wakefield's lone touchdown came on another Poythress to Hatcher pass of 53 yards, cutting the lead to 36-31. Wakefield got the ball back once more, but ran out of time with the Warriors on the McLean 34-yard line as the rally fell short.
Mefford had 163 yards rushing and caught five passes for 25 yards and Dontae Clark rushed for 63. Poythress was 15 of 20 passing for 242 yards and the two TDs. Hatcher had five catches for 142 yards, Izaiah Lang three for 43 and Jermaine Jackson two for 15. Carl Robinson had 59 yards in kickoff returns.
Mefford had an interception on defense.
