Pregame concerns and predictions from Wakefield Warriors head coach Tony Bentley proved correct, as his boys high-school basketball team won its first-round contest of the Liberty District boys tournament.
Third-seeded and host Wakefield (11-8) defeated the sixth-seeded McLean Highlanders (7-16), 62-59, Feb. 15 by surviving a late rally for its fourth straight victory. McLean trailed by 12 points with just under 4 minutes to play and cut the lead to one in the final moments.
Prior to the action, Bentley said he expected the contest to be close and difficult, because Wakefield won two tight and recent regular-season games over McLean.
“They play hard and present matchup problems for us,” Bentley said.
With the win, Wakefield qualified for the 6D North Region tournament, which begins next week. The Warriors have now qualified for region tournaments for 11 straight seasons.
Wakefield was led against McLean by all-district players Kobe Davis (first team and Lorenzo Cole ( second team) and Lorenzo Snyder (honorable mention). Seth Langford, an all-district second teamer was sick and missed the game. He does not have COVID.
Wakefield now faces the No. 2 seed and host Marshall Statesmen (16-5) at 7 p.m. tonight in a semifinal. The teams split two regular-season meetings, with Wakefield winning the most recent, 67-61.
In another Liberty District boys first-round game, the No. 5 seed Yorktown Patriots (5-16) had their season end with a 79-58 road loss to the host and fourth-seeded Langley Saxons (11-8) on Feb. 15.
The top seeded boys team Washington-Liberty Generals (14-6) host Langley in a semifinal tonight at 7 p.m. The Generals have won six games in a row, two of those over Langley.
In Liberty District tournament girls first-round action Feb. 15, No. 6 seed Wakefield (4-16) lost to host and No. 3 seed McLean, 62-40, and No. 7 seed Washington-Liberty (3-17) fell to second-seed Langley, 50-40.
Top-seeded girls team Yorktown (17-4) had a first-round bye and hosts No. 4 seed Herndon (13-9) in a semifinal tonight.
