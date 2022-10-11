Since the Virginia High School League last month officially sanctioned girls wrestling as a separate varsity sport, Wakefield Warriors’ first-year head coach John Leinberger has been busy promoting the opportunity in his school and throughout Northern Virginia.
He is trying to organize girls-only dual matches and possibly an all-female tournament.
Wrestling within the VHSL has always been a co-ed sport, with girls often wrestling against boys. That will still happen.
What is new is there will be an official girls-only state tournament during the upcoming winter season on Feb. 24-25. The event will consist of 11 weight classes.
Leinberger explained the issue now is recruiting more girls to join wrestling teams. Wakefield currently has one girl on its roster.
“I want the information about girls wrestling to get out there. This is an incredible and tremendous opportunity for girls in Northern Virginia and around the state,” Leinberger said. “We’d like to have enough girls to have girls-only practices and matches.”
Leinberger said there could be college-wrestling-scholarship opportunities for females, because some Division I NCAA programs offer women’s wrestling.
Leinberger has talked with coaches from other high-school teams about the possibility of having multi-team girls-only practices, either often or occasionally.
“We can work out the details about where and who will coach the practices later,” Leinberger said. “Getting enough girls is going to be a slow process and probably take a while to gain momentum. Our job as coaches is to talk the idea and opportunity up as much as possible and spread the word in different ways. It’s exciting.”
High-school teams throughout Northern Virginia have a different number of female wrestlers on rosters, but usually not that many.
NOTE: As it stood before the VHSL’s recent decision, separate tournaments specifically for girls, like the Virginia Girls Wrestling Championship, existed and were sanctioned by the VHSL. Now, during the season, girls will still compete on the same team as their male classmates, but in addition can compete in up to 12 co-ed or female-only events, if they exist. There is no limit on how many female-only tournaments can be sanctioned by the VHSL.
