In Jan. 27 Liberty District high-school basketball games, the Wakefield Warriors boys defeated the visiting McLean Highlanders, 68-55, and the Wakefield girls lost to host McLean, 56-42.
For the boys, Kobe Davis had 30 points and seven rebounds and made three threes. Seth Langford scored 14, had 13 rebounds and four blocks. Jeremiah Poole had 12 points (two threes) and five assists and Ricardo Snyder made two threes.
Wakefield outscored McLean, 25-8, in the third period to take control.
Wakefield blocked eight shots.
* Also on Jan. 27, the Washington-Liberty Generals boys team (12-6, 6-3) defeated the host Marshall Statesmen, 47-38, to give first-place Marshall (15-3, 7-1) its first Liberty District loss this season.
Behind a strong defensive effort, W-L rallied from an early deficit to take a halftime lead and were ahead the rest of the game. The 38 points were a single-game low for Marshall this season.
James McIntrye made a key play late in that game to help ice the victory.
