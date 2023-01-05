Wakefield High School’s Elizabeth Coe finished third in the girls 1,000-meter race at a holiday invitational indoor track and field meet in Prince George’s County, Md.
Also, Wakefield’s Kedeny Shields was third in the girls high jump.Hosanna Connor of Wakefield was fourth in the pole vault and the Wakefield girls 4x800 relay finished second in 10:20.67. The winning time was 18 seconds faster. Wakefield’s 4x200 relay was sixth.
In the boys meet, Wakefield’s Harrison Greenberg was eighth in the 1,000, Ben Chapuis was eighth in the triple jump, Liam Keish was 10th in the 500, and the 4x800 relay was fourth. The regular season resumes for the Arlington teams this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.