The Wakefield Warriors are off to a 2-0 start in high-school baseball, winning their opening game over the Justice Wolves, 7-4, then routing the host Falls Church Jaguars, 13-1, in game two.
Each were National District contests.
Against Justice, Garrett Dougherty pitched 61/3 innings to get the win, allowing four hits with six strikeouts and five walks. He gave up three earned runs.
Alexander Wood had three hits and an RBI for Wakefield, Landon Thomas had two hits and two RBI, and Lorenzo Snyder and Michael Duncan each doubled.
In the win over Falls Church, Sean Iredell had two hits, including a double, and two RBI and Dougherty and Thomas each added a pair of hits. Thomas doubled and had two RBI. Wood had a triple.
Snyder went all five innings in the shortened contest to get the win. He struck out five.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.