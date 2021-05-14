With an undefeated record through five games, the Wakefield Warriors are in sole possession of first place in the National District.
The baseball team’s most recent victories were over district rivals Edison, 15-2, by the “slaughter rule”, and Marshall, 9-4.
The start is Wakefield’s best since the 1987 season, when the Warriors began the campaign with a 6-0 mark and finished with the best record in program history at 15-4 when Bob Veldran coached the team.
“We have a very balanced team, a solid lineup from one to nine in the order and our pitchers throw strikes,” Wakefield coach Mike Ruck said.
In the road win over Edison, Wakefield took a 3-0 first-inning lead and didn’t look back, scoring eight runs in the sixth.
Lorenzo Snyder was the starting and winning pitcher, striking out five, and Keegan Mahoney pitched in relief.
With the bat, Sean Iredell had three hits with a double and three RBI. Landon Thomas had three hits; Mahoney and Alex Wood each had two hits with a double and two RBI; and Jordan Bussie had a hit; Michael Duncan doubled. Garrett Dougherty stole two bases.
The Warriors amassed 13 hits and stole seven bases.
In the win over Marshall, a five-run sixth inning helped Wakefield.
The Warriors had seven hits in the contest, led by Iredell with two hits and an RBI. Wood, Bussie and Charlie Grove (double) each had a hit and one RBI. Thomas and Wade Bringham had the other hits.
The winning pitcher was Garrett Dougherty, going 6 1/3 innings with six strikeouts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.