The regular season never got started for the Wakefield Warriors, but head baseball coach Mike Ruck was optimistic his high-school team would have had a strong spring, improving on its five-win 2019 campaign.
The 2020 spring seasons were canceled because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Ruck said his players had worked hard during the offseason to prepare for 2020 and to make a challenge for the National District championship.
Wakefield would have been led by its three seniors – Max Lane, Cason Poythress and Ethan Whitford. Top juniors were Sean Iredell, Oliver Grove, Landon Thomas, Will Kaiser, Jordan Bussie and Alex Wood.
“We had a very solid floor,” Ruck said. “We had so many guys this year that would have contributed. Regardless of the line-up, we would not have as big a drop off as in the past.”
Ruck said the Warriors didn’t necessarily have a dominant ace pitcher, but the team had plenty of quality throwers who work low in the strike zone and could keep the team in games.
“We will have our biggest senior class when everything returns to normal next year,” Ruck said. “These guys will put in a lot of effort in the off season and be ready to have a breakout senior season.”
Sophomores are Garrett Dougherty, Lorenzo Snyder, Josh Rivera and Andrew Burd. All would have seen significant time on the mound Ruck said. Freshmen are Mike Duncan, Keegan Mahoney and Charlie Grove.
Wakefield’s spring schedule included a half dozen games against private-school teams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.