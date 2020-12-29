With a couple of comeback victories along with a blowout, the Wakefield Warriors are off to a 3-0 start in boys high-school basketball action.
In its most recent contests, Wakefield rallied from a 26-23 halftime deficit to defeat the visiting Fall Church Jaguars, 59-49 in a National District game to improve to 2-0 in the league.
The Warriors routed Jefferson, 63-37, and rallied to a 48-47 buzzer-beating win over host Washington-Liberty in their first game.
In the win over Falls Church, Lorenzo Cole had 17 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks; Lukai Hatcher added 17 points and eight rebounds; Bryson Horsford had 11 points and Dontae Clark eight.
“We find a way to win,” Wakefield coach Tony Bentley said.
* The Washington-Liberty Generals will start the new year with a 2-1 record, which included a 55-43 road win Dec. 28 against the Mount Vernon Majors in boys action. Senior guard Christian Stackpole led W-L in scoring with 13 points and sophomore Brian Weiser made some clutch late-game shots and had a couple of blocks.
Washington-Liberty played without key players Davion Owens and Elijah Hughes, who missed the game for various reasons.
“We didn’t play particularly well and missed too many layups. But we turned them over some on defense and we figured out how to win in a late-game situation. So from that standpoint I’m happy about that,” W-L coach Bobby Dobson said.
The Generals other victory was over Westfield, 68-60, and they lost, 48-47, to Wakefield.
* The Yorktown Patriots won the boys Liberty District Tournament last season, finishing with a 20-6 record, and return a number of top players from that team.
The Patriots lost their first game to Hayfield, 72-63.
Yorktown has been slowed by not having its full team of players for any practice session yet since workouts began.
“We will be OK when everyone gets on the same page,” Yorktown coach Joe Reed said. “We are still trying to find our right rotation of players. Our guys want to be really good again really quickly because of last year’s success. But it might take some time.”
Steven Lincoln, Liam Andersen, Brandon Warner, Jack Burris, John Sondheim, Taylor Coulam and Chris Short are among Yorktown’s top returners, all starting or playing a lot of minutes last season.
“Hayfield is a good team, but we didn’t play well,” Reed said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.