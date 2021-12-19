There was a variety of results and developments last week for some varsity high-school basketball teams in Arlington.
One team remained winless, another played in an early-season out-of-town tournament, a four-game losing streak was snapped by a third, and there was a COVID-related postponement of a big neighborhood girls rivalry-game.
That postponed was between the host Washington-Liberty Generals (1-4) and Yorktown Patriots (4-2) from Friday night, Dec. 17. It is expected to be played sometime in January.
Yorktown had another game schedule earlier this week, then will play in a holiday tournament at Oakton High School Dec. 28-30. The Generals had two game also on tap earlier this week, then competes in the Joe Cascio Tournament at Falls Church High School Dec. 27-29.
In games prior to the Dec. 17 postponement last week, the W-L girls lost to Herndon, 38-27, and Yorktown fell to Madison, 60-32, and defeated Centreville, 37-27, on the road.
* In other girls action last week, the Bishop O’Connell Knights fell to 0-6 with losses to Maret, 72-43, and Holy Child, 39-32, in a Washington Catholic Athletic Conference game.
Keira Scott scored 16 points against Holy Child, Sophia Carlisle had 10 and Nia Grymes four. Scott made three three-pointersas the Knights led 9-6 at the end of the first quarter, but trailed 14-13 at halftime.
O’Connell does not play against until participating in the She Got Game tournament in Tampa, Dec. 28 through Jan. 1.
* In boys play, the Wakefield Warriors (3-5, 1-2) defeated the host Herndon Hornets, 52-39, in a Liberty District on Dec. 17 contest to snap a four-game losing streak.
Wakefield led 24-16 at halftime, then was ahead the rest of the way over winless Herndon.
For Wakefield, Kobe Davis and Lorenzo Cole each scored 11 and Jose Fudd and Seth Langford scored eight each.
Wakefield does not play again until Dec. 27 at 6:15 p.m. at home against W.T. Woodson in the opening round of its annual three-day George Long Holiday tournament. Arlington’s Washington-Liberty Generals (3-2) also are in the tournament, facing Madison in the opening round.
*The Bishop O’Connell Knights were 1-1 when the week began, playing in boys Jerry Tarkanian Classic in Los Vegas. The tournament continued into early this week.
Playing in the 16-team Platinum Division, O’Connell won its opening game, 76-63, over Sheldon and lost its second to Liberty, 77-62.
In the win, Cavan Reilly scored 19 points for O’Connell, Christian May had 18, Jadyn Harris 10, Machi Chester nine, Delamortay Jones eight, David Onanina five and Paul Lewis four.
In the loss, Reilly scored 13, Jones eight and Onanina seven.
