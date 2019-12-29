* For the fourth year in a row, the host Wakefield Warriors finished second in their eight-team holiday boys basketball tournament, losing to a top-quality opponent in the championship game.
This season, Wakefield (5-6) fell to the undefeated South County Stallions, 70-55, in the Dec. 30 high-school title contest of the George Long Holiday Hoops Tournament. Wakefield was 2-1 in the tourney and 9-0 South County, second in last season’s 6D North Region Tournament as well as a state semifinalist, was 3-0.
The loss ended Wakefield’s five-game winning streak.
“We had been playing well,” Wakefield coach Tony Bentley said. “South County is very good and has all the pieces. They run their offense and pass well, no one is standing still and they find each other and the open shooters. You can’t take any plays off against a team like that.”
Wakefield led 4-1 in the final, then trailed 16-8 at the end of the first quarter and was behind by 15 to 20 the rest of the way.
In defeat, forward Xavier Evans had a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds to go with three blocks for Wakefield. Guard Lukai Hatcher had an active game with 11 points, five steals, four blocks and four rebounds. Forward Treyvon Todd had 10 points, four rebounds and two blocks, DeAndre Parker had seven points and Bryson Horsford five.
Hatcher and Todd were chosen to the all-tournament team.
In Wakefield’s 78-56 first-round win over Thurgood Marshall of Washington, D.C., Todd and Evans each had 18 points. In a second-round 65-47 victory over Bryan Station from Kentucky, Hatcher had 19 points, Evans 13 and Aaron Queen 10.
NOTE: Wakefield has now finished second in its tournament, which completed its 17th year, seven times, with four championships, the last in 2015.
* The Yorktown Patriots (6-4) finished 2-1 at the girls Cassel’s Cougar Holiday Classic at Oakton High School.
Yorktown (5-4) defeated Annandale, 57-36, in the first round, lost to South County, 67-34, in the second, then downed Lake Braddock, 50-45, in its final game of the high-school event.
Against Annandale, Yorktown made 12 three-pointers, with Ana Bournigal (nine points) sinking three. Melody Linville had 13 points, Sophia Tran and Emma Nelson had eight each with two threes each. Taylor Chase had six points.
In the loss to South County, Chase had seven points and five rebounds, Linville had five points and eight boards and Nelson had five points and six rebounds.
Against Lake Braddock, Yorktown was missing its starting point guard, but rallied to win after trailing by 16 points in the second half.
“That’s a well-coached Lake Braddock team, so that’s a win we are proud of,” Yorktown coach Devaughn Drayton said.
Bournigal had 18 points in the victory and Linville made some key late-game shots. Linville made the all-tournament team.
* The Wakefield Warriors (5-3) went 1-2 at the girls Cassel’s Cougar Holiday Classic at Oakton High School.
Wakefield lost to Lake Braddock, 57-40, and Oakton, 43-22, and defeated Holy Child, 49-48, as Jayla Lopez made four clutch free throws in the closing seconds to ice the win in the high-school competition.
