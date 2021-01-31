Talk about a role reversal.
For decades, Arlington natives Tony Bentley and Horace “Buck” Willis have been involved in high-school basketball as players and coaches, playing and graduating from Washington-Lee (now Washington-Liberty). Bentley is now the head coach of the Wakefield High School boys varsity team, with Willis his top assistant.
During that time, on occasion, the duo has questioned and debated referees’ call decisions.
On Jan. 23 at Wakefield, the two experienced the other side of the coin when they had to fill in as referees for the boys freshman game between host Wakefield and West Springfield.
The regular referees weren’t there because of a scheduling mixup. The choice then was to postpone the game until another date, delay the start until later that evening when referees might be able to get there, or have Bentley and Willis referee instead.
West Springfield freshman coach Matt Deuterman quickly agreed to play on time and allow the duo to call the game instead of having any kind of delay.
“We’ve both been involved in basketball forever, so we certainly know all the rules and are in good enough shape to referee,” Bentley said.
The Wakefield coaches said they were praised by the West Springfield coach after the game.
“He told us we should be hired as real referees,” Bentley said. “I thought things went well.”
During the game, Willis should no favoritism, making a call that went against his son, who is a player on Wakefield’s freshman team.
“When you are a head coach of a program, sometimes you have to do different things in situations,” Bentley said about refereeing.
Over the years as Wakefield’s coaches, Bentley and Willis also have filled in to announce and be official scorekeepers of high-school games, often during Wakefield’s eight-team holiday tournament in December. Now they’ve also refereed a game as well.
Later, on Jan. 23, Bentley and Willis were back in their familiar roles, on the bench coaching the Wakefield varsity in a loss to West Springfield.
