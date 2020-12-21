After many months of intensive practice, Wakefield High School senior Irish dancer Chiara Luepke, 18, placed fifth in her age division at the Southern Region Oiereachtas, a regional Irish Dance event with competitors from 14 states and Mexico.
As a result of her finish, Luepke qualified to compete in the World Championships of Irish Dance, tentatively scheduled for Dublin, Ireland, in July 2021.
Luepke has been active in theatre at Wakefield, where she usually sings and dances in the spring musical. She is involved in “virtual” versions of Wakefield’s history and national honor societies and interacts in dance club, and regularly volunteers for veterans and Gold Star family events.
