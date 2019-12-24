One of the most popular high-school sporting events in Arlington is the annual George Long Holiday Hoops Tournament at Wakefield High School.
Now in its 17th year, this season’s eight-team, three-day boys event is Dec. 26-28 with four games each day. The tourney includes two Arlington squads, the host Wakefield Warriors (3-5) and Washington-Liberty Generals (3-2). Wakefield’s opening game is at 6:15 p.m. Dec. 26 against Thurgood Marshall. Washington-Liberty’s opener is Dec. 26 at 2:45 p.m. against Bryan Station from Lexington, Ky.
If Wakefield and W-L win, they will meet in a Dec. 27 semifinal at 6:15 p.m. The championship game is Dec. 28 at 6:15 p.m.
The other teams in a strong bracket are undefeated South County (6-0), South Lakes (5-2), Colonial Forge (4-4) and Osbourn (5-5).
“We have a strong field again, as we always try to have for this event,” said Wakefield coach and tournament director Tony Bentley. “There should be some good games to watch.”
The two other Dec. 26 openers pit South County against South Lakes at 4:30 p.m. and Osbourn against Colonial Forge at 1 p.m.
Wakefield has won its own tournament four times and finished second six times, including the last three years. The Warriors last won the title in 2015.
Last year’s champion was the Flint Hill Huskies, who are playing in another tournament this year.
All of Arlington’s varsity teams except the Washington-Liberty girls are playing in holiday basketball tournaments.
The Wakefield girls will play three games at Oakton High’s Dec. 26-28 tournament, including an 11 a.m. first-round contest against Lake Braddock. Wakefield faces Holy Child at 4:15 Dec. 27 and Oakton at 7:45 Dec. 28.
The Yorktown Patriots play three games at the Westfield High Bulldog Bash Dec. 26-28, including a first-rounder against Battlefield and a second-rounder against Seton of Manassas. The Yorktown girls play in the Oakton High Classic Dec. 26-28. Yorktown faces Annandale at 4:15 Dec. 26, South County at 11 a.m. Dec. 27, then Lake Braddock at 6 p.m. Dec. 28.
* The Bishop O’Connell Knights are playing in the Rebel Roundball Classic Dec. 26-28 at Fairfax High, taking on Chantilly at 3:45 p.m. in first-round of action.
* The Bishop O’Connell boys are playing in the Torrey Pines Holiday Classic in San Diego Dec. 26-30 and will play multiple games.
