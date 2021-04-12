The fourth-seeded Wakefield Warriors had success throwing the ball against the top-seed and host Madison Warhawks in a 6D North Region Tournament semifinal game April 9.
The Warriors, though, struggled to run the ball and on defense couldn’t stop the Warhawks’ ground game in a season-ending 28-7 loss in Vienna in high-school football action.
Wakefield finished the season 4-2 and 0-1 in the four-team region tourney.
Wakefield threw for 182 yards as quarterback Jack McAvoy was 11 of 19 passing. Five of those completions went to Lukai Hatcher for 112 yards, including a 28-yard, fourth-quarter touchdown pass, followed by a Zach Jankovich extra point that cut the lead to 21-7.
The 11-play, 79-yard touchdown drive was set up by a Wakefield fumble recovery fallen on by Keion Carter. McAvoy completed nine passes on that march.
The Warriors had only 31 yards rushing from their runningbacks, while Madison (6-0) rushed for 206 yards and four touchdowns.
Izaiah Lang had three catches for 45 yards for Wakefield and Seth Novak two for 11. Michael Guruli was Wakefield’s leading rusher with 17 yards and Dontae Clark had nine.
Hatcher had more than 50 yards in kickoff returns.
The loss ended Wakefield’s two-game winning streak.
